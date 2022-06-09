Rust-Oleum introduces easy to use wood stain

Vernon Hills-based Rust-Oleum has introduced Less Mess Wood Stain, which comes with a foam tip applicator similar to shoe polish. Business Wire

VERNON HILLS -- Rust-Oleum, through its brand Varathane, has introduced Less Mess Wood Stain, which comes with a foam tip applicator similar to shoe polish that controls the flow of the stain and keeps your hands clean.

Less Mess Wood Stain is an easy-to-use, water-based, low-odor, fast-drying stain that's perfect for small projects, crafts and even kids' parties, Rust-Oleum said. The 4-ounce bottle and foam applicator is an alternative to traditional staining methods that use rags or brushes.

Less Mess Wood Stain is available in dark walnut, smoke gray, ebony, golden oak, espresso and gray, the company said.

Varathane offers a variety of products for both DIYers and woodworking professionals. Varathane wood care products include traditional and specialty wood stains, polyurethanes, epoxy resin and more.

For more than a century, Vernon Hills-based Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings and spray paints.