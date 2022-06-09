Pips Meadery gets go-ahead to open tap room in Gurnee

The Gurnee village board this week approved a plan allowing Pip's Meadery to operate a taproom and production facility in a space currently used by Only Child Brewing and Taproom at 1350 Tri State Parkway, Suite 124. Daily Herald file photo, 2016

A small but wildly popular suburban craft meadery whose bottles of mead typically sell out online within a matter of hours received permission this week to open a tap room in Gurnee.

Gurnee leaders approved a plan allowing Pips Meadery to operate in the space currently used by Only Child Brewery at 1350 Tri State Parkway, Suite 124, on the west side of Interstate 94.

Pips owner Matthew Preiss declined to comment Wednesday on the village's decision.

"Only Child's space is set up very well for them as far as production, on-site consumption and package sales so they're looking to continue that trend at that site," Village Administrator Patrick Muetz said at the board meeting Monday.

Only Child owner Ben Rossi announced on the brewery's Facebook page in April that the business would cease operations June 24.

It's not likely Pips will be opening in Gurnee soon.

Ellen Dean, the village's economic development director, said the village has not yet received a formal building plan.

Pips currently produces mead, the alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey, at a facility in Beach Park. Unless you are a club member, won a lottery or managed to snag a bottle online chances are you haven't seen their product at a liquor store or tasted it.

"It is the most desired mead made in the Chicago area," said Craig Gonciarczyk, who has been covering the local craft brewing scene since 2014 on the podcast he co-hosts ABV Chicago. "And it's not only desired in Chicago but across the country."

Gonciarczyk said for the last three to four years Pips often occupies the top spot among all craft breweries in the world on UnTappd, the social network where beer fans review drinks they've had.

He said bottles of Pips have sold for upward of $300 on secondary markets online.

Gonciarczyk said he managed to buy a bottle of Pips' mead called Plum this spring.

"I checked back to see if there were more available two to three minutes later and it was sold out," Gonciarczyk said.

Gonciarczyk gave the bottle of Pips he bought a nearly perfect score in a review on his website and said he would continue trying to get more despite the difficulty.

Perhaps, if Pips moves to the larger Gurnee facility it won't be so hard for fans to enjoy.