Executive search firm expands its London, Florida staffs

OAK BROOK -- WittKieffer, a global executive search and advisory firm, said it has expanded its Life Sciences practice with the addition of three experienced consultants.

Susan Oliver and Luigi Frezza have joined WittKieffer as managing directors, while Hannah Scarisbrick will serve as a senior consultant. Oliver is based in Orlando, Florida, while Frezza and Scarisbrick will serve clients out of London.

The Life Sciences practice works collaboratively around the world, drawing on its consultants' diverse experiences to place innovative, visionary and highly agile executives at pharmaceutical, biopharma, medical device, diagnostic and other life sciences companies, WittKieffer said.

"For more than 50 years, WittKieffer has operated exclusively at the intersection of science, health care delivery, and education -- the Quality of Life ecosystem," Andrew Chastain, chief executive officer of WittKieffer, said in a news release Wednesday. "Today's announcement is the latest step forward in our multipronged investment in serving that ecosystem via impactful leadership."