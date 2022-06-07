Feder: Marty Lennartz moving to mornings on 93 XRT

Marty Lennartz, a lifelong Chicagoan whose four decades at WXRT 93.1-FM began as producer of Terri Hemmert's morning show, is about to become morning host himself at the Audacy adult album alternative station.

Starting Monday, Lennartz will shift from afternoons to mornings at 93 XRT, succeeding Richard Milne, who's leaving to care for his ailing wife. Milne's last day on the air will be Friday.

Taking over the afternoon shift Monday will be Annalisa Parziale, just hired from WXRV in Boston.

"I couldn't be more excited about doing mornings on XRT and following in the footsteps of three of my best friends, Terri Hemmert, Lin Brehmer and Richard Milne," Lennartz said in a statement.

