Daily Herald wins 19 awards in Illinois journalism contest

The Daily Herald has won 19 awards, including three first-place showings, in the Illinois Press Association's annual journalism contest.

Jim Slusher, the paper's Managing Editor for Opinion and Administration, took first place for his long-running column in which he, among other things, invites readers behind the curtain by explaining how and why the Daily Herald does what it does.

Photojournalist Brian Hill won first place in the Portrait/Personality Photo category for his photo of a Palatine 16-year-old who was born with a rare skin disorder.

And Assistant News Editor Sean Stangland won first place for headline writing.

"It's always a difficult process to winnow stories, photos and columns into what we'll submit for the IPA contest, because we're faced with so many strong entries. But it's also a great way to reflect on the good work the whole staff has done over the course of the year," Executive Editor Jim Baumann said. "I'm proud of the recognition these staff members have gotten."

Here are the people and submissions that placed second, third and fourth:

Second place

• Local editorial: Jim Slusher, "A disturbing message on violence"

• Original column: John Lampinen

• Spot news photo: Mark Welsh, "Funeral for a family"

• Single page design: Sean Stangland

• Headline writing: Rick Kirby

• Editorial page, Jim Slusher and the editorial board

• Online photo series/gallery: Jeff Knox "Drone photos of the year"

• Video journalism: Mark Welsh, "Memories of Arlington Park"

Third place

• News reporting (single story): Rick West, "All of a sudden, here comes a train"

• Feature writing, personality profile: Katlyn Smith, "Tiny baby has had big life"

• Newspaper design: Staff of the Daily Herald

Fourth place:

• Local editorial: Lisa Miner, "This is why we can't have nice things"

• Spot news photo: Paul Valade, "Home leveled by tornado"

• General news photo: Brian Hill, "Discharge 2,000"

• Portrait/personality photo: Brian Hill, "Puppy love"

• Best website: dailyherald.com.

The awards will be presented at the IPA's annual convention Aug. 12 in Springfield.