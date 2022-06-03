Feder: Sun-Times hires Jennifer Kho as executive editor

Jennifer Kho, a Los Angeles-based digital media consultant and former managing editor of HuffPost and Guardian US, was named executive editor of the Sun-Times Thursday.

Chicago Public Media, which acquired the newspaper in January and switched it to nonprofit status, introduced Kho as "the first woman and first person of color to lead the Sun-Times' newsroom in the paper's 178-year history."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the historic Chicago Sun-Times at this pivotal moment, with its new public media ownership, to create a strong sense of connection and community throughout Chicago," Kho said in a statement. "I'm determined to build on the paper's incomparable legacy and make the most of this huge opportunity to create a new model of community-supported journalism as an inclusive, trusted source of cohesion, empathy and positive change."

Steve Warmbir, who served as interim editor-in-chief since 2020, confirmed he's leaving the Sun-Times after 22 years.

Kho starts on the job next week and will move to Chicago in September, according to the Sun-Times report.

