Chicago Sun-Times hires Kho as executive editor

Owners of the Chicago Sun-Times said Thursday that Jennifer Kho, former managing editor of HuffPost and Guardian US, has been named the paper's executive editor. She will be the first woman and the first person of color to lead its newsroom.

Leaders of Chicago Public Media, which owns the Sun-Times, described Kho as a strategic editorial leader and digital innovator with a record of engaging audiences. She will start her new position Wednesday and relocate from Los Angeles in September.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the historic Chicago Sun-Times at this pivotal moment, with its new public media ownership, to create a strong sense of connection and community throughout Chicago," Kho said in a news release. "I'm determined to build on the paper's incomparable legacy and make the most of this huge opportunity to create a new model of community-supported journalism as an inclusive, trusted source of cohesion, empathy, and positive change."

