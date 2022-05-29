The Biz Week That Was: Sports gambling revenues boost state; Pheasant Run fire cause?

Illinois finances benefit from sports gambling

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered casinos and newly minted sports wagering operations throughout Illinois in their infancy, betting on games, matches, tournaments and races has generated nearly $122 million for the state's coffers since March 2020.

No answers in Pheasant Run fire

How did the Pheasant Run fire start? Officials say it could be weeks before they can answer.

Algonquin's largest residential site proposed

Atlantic Residential has proposed a 325-unit rental neighborhood in Algonquin whose initial concept would make it the village's largest residential site to date, city planners said.

Hawthorn Mall plans bigger, better

The owner of Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills is seeking approvals for a revised second redevelopment phase intended to be bigger and better than originally proposed.

New restaurant OK'd near Woodfield

Schaumburg trustees Tuesday approved construction of a new Outback Steakhouse on the northwestern outskirts of Woodfield Mall, allowing the relocation of an existing one farther west on Golf Road.

TIF financing to remodel restaurant

Elk Grove Village is giving a restaurateur tax increment financing dollars to help remodel a shuttered eatery and reopen it as an upscale Italian steakhouse.

Woodfield Trolley back in action

The Village of Schaumburg's free Woodfield Trolley will resume from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Food co-op looking to relocate

Prairie Food Co-op is looking for another supermarket location in Lombard after failing to meet its $4.4 million fundraising goal to move into a custom-built store at 109 S. Main St. The Lombard-based co-op is $1.2 million shy of its goal.