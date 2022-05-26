Parts Town expands leadership team

ADDISON -- Parts Town, a distributor of food service equipment parts, said Kevin Fink has joined the team as senior vice president, Global Manufacturer Partnerships.

In this newly created role, Fink will focus on building deep global partnerships with the industry's leading manufacturers with an emphasis on improving the customer experience, growing genuine original equipment manufacturer parts sales, and supply chain simplification.

"We are delighted to have a new leader join our team who exemplifies Parts Town's values and has proven to be a high-integrity leader," said Clint Holder, chief commercial officer, Parts Town. "Following our acquisition of REPA group earlier this year, we have a massive opportunity to partner with manufacturers globally to grow OEM parts sales and improve the customer experience. Fink's addition to our team will make a huge impact."

Fink joins Parts Town after holding several senior leadership roles with leading food equipment manufacturers, including president of Standex Refrigeration, executive vice president of Ali Group, president of Enodis (Welbilt) U.S.A., and several leadership roles at Hobart Corp.

Parts Town has seen major growth in its distribution programs over the years and has the most in-stock OEM parts in the industry from over 1,100 manufacturers, the company said. Throughout 2021, Parts Town added 23 new master distribution programs, bringing the total to 207 programs to ensure the highest inventory availability for its customers.

"I have long admired Parts Town for its culture, values, and the quality of people within the organization," said Fink. "I am excited to join this fast-paced, high-growth, innovative organization and look forward to building durable, high-integrity global partnerships with the industry's leading manufacturers."