 

Dallas company announces summer reopening of short-lived Wheeling movie theater

  • Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced plans to open its ninth Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas site this summer in the former CMX CinéBistro movie theater and entertainment venue at 401 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling's Town Center.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 5/25/2022 6:43 PM

A Dallas-based entertainment company on Wednesday announced its plans to reopen a seven-screen movie theater in Wheeling's Town Center that had enjoyed barely a month of normal operations before COVID-19 shutdowns forced it to close in March 2020.

Cinergy Entertainment Group plans to open its ninth Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas site this summer in the former CMX CinéBistro movie theater and entertainment venue at 401 W. Dundee Road.

 

According to the company's announcement, the Wheeling location will expand after its initial opening to include additional attractions inside the building.

Cinergy representatives said all their centers feature recline-and-ine cinemas with alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American dishes. The company's eight existing locations are in Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina, with 75 screens among them.

Though nothing specific has been announced for the future of the Wheeling site, many of Cinergy's existing locations feature a selection of interactive games and amenities such as bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, virtual reality and elevated ropes courses with zip lines.

CMX CinéBistro opened in Wheeling as the centerpiece of the village's $110 million Town Center on Dundee Road, featuring 624 seats among its seven screens, a full-service restaurant, bar and lounge.

By late April 2020, the Miami-based movie theater chain's parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

