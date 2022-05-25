Chicago City Council signs off on Bally's casino plan
Updated 5/25/2022 4:46 PM
Chicago's 30-year quest for a casino and entertainment complex is drawing to a close, amid hopes it will produce the jackpot needed to bail out police and fire pension funds.
Less than three weeks after Mayor Lori Lightfoot put her chips on Bally's $1.7 billion River West bid, the city council authorized Bally's to build a permanent casino at Chicago Avenue and the Chicago River and open a temporary casino at Medinah Temple in River North.
The council also signed off on a host agreement that includes a "labor peace" pact and Bally's commitment to pay its construction employees and permanent casino workforce a "living wage."
