Chicago City Council signs off on Bally's casino plan

This is a rendering of the casino Bally's intends to build in Chicago's River West neighborhood. Courtesy of Bally's/SCB

Chicago's 30-year quest for a casino and entertainment complex is drawing to a close, amid hopes it will produce the jackpot needed to bail out police and fire pension funds.

Less than three weeks after Mayor Lori Lightfoot put her chips on Bally's $1.7 billion River West bid, the city council authorized Bally's to build a permanent casino at Chicago Avenue and the Chicago River and open a temporary casino at Medinah Temple in River North.

The council also signed off on a host agreement that includes a "labor peace" pact and Bally's commitment to pay its construction employees and permanent casino workforce a "living wage."

