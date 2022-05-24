Feder: Editor Karen Hawkins leaving Chicago Reader

Now that the transition of the Chicago Reader to nonprofit ownership has been finalized under the Reader Institute for Community Journalism, there's a change in editorial leadership at the 50-year-old alternative publication.

Karen Hawkins is leaving as co-publisher and editor-in-chief of the Reader to become story editor for The 19th, a nonprofit, independent news organization based in Austin, Texas.

Salem Collo-Julin, culture editor of the Reader, will be promoted to managing editor, with other editorial changes to be announced soon.

Hawkins, who founded Rebellious Magazine for Women and the Feminist Media Foundation, joined the Reader as digital managing editor in 2018 and rose to co-editor-in-chief in 2019 and co-publisher in 2020.

