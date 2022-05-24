Abbott reopening Michigan plant to start producing EleCare

In mid-February 2022, Abbott announced it was recalling various lots of three powdered infant formulas from the Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Mich., after federal officials began investigating rare bacterial infections in four babies who got the product. Two of the infants died. But it's not certain the bacteria came from the plant. Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, 2010

Abbott Laboratories is reopening its Sturgis, Mich., manufacturing plant on June 4 after it was shut down in February due to reports linking baby formula made at the plant to infant illnesses and deaths.

The North Chicago-based company said it's prioritizing producing EleCare, an amino-acid formula designed for infants and children with severe food allergies or gastrointestinal disorders. Abbott says it should be available to consumers around June 20.

Abbott's other formulas, Similac and Alimentum, which were recalled in February, are not included in this upcoming product release.

In the meantime, Abbott is giving families stored batches of EleCare for free. The company said they have been tested and meet all product release requirements.

