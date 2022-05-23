Tangent Sustainable Lumber to move into former Caterpillar plant

AURORA -- Tangent Sustainable Lumber, 1001 Sullivan Road in Aurora, said it will expand into a 1.1 million-square-foot facility at the former Caterpillar plant in Montgomery.

The company said it is largest, most advanced manufacturer of recycled plastic lumber in North America.

In conjunction with the expansion, Tangent will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Positions available include machine operators, material handlers, maintenance technicians, office professionals, plastics engineers, process engineers, production supervisors and tooling technicians, the company said.

First, second and third shifts are available. For information, visit Tangentmaterials.com.