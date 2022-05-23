 

Ex-Cub Jon Lester splits his Lakeview property to get it sold

  • Jon Lester pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 2015 to 2020 and is now retired from Major League Baseball.

By Dennis Rodkin
Crain’s Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago
 
 
Updated 5/23/2022 4:44 PM

With his former home in Graceland West unsold after more than a year on the market, former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester is now offering it in two separate pieces.

Lester and his wife, Farrah, are asking $3.85 million for their five-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot house on Berteau Street, and today put their extra-wide side lot on the market at $1.15 million.

 

In April 2021, they put the entire property on the market at a little under $6 million. The property includes the lot the house is on, 42 by 125 feet, and the side lot, 40 by 120 feet.

Get the full report at Crain's Chicago Business.

