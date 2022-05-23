Ex-Cub Jon Lester splits his Lakeview property to get it sold

Jon Lester pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 2015 to 2020 and is now retired from Major League Baseball. Associated press, 2016

With his former home in Graceland West unsold after more than a year on the market, former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester is now offering it in two separate pieces.

Lester and his wife, Farrah, are asking $3.85 million for their five-bedroom, 7,000-square-foot house on Berteau Street, and today put their extra-wide side lot on the market at $1.15 million.

In April 2021, they put the entire property on the market at a little under $6 million. The property includes the lot the house is on, 42 by 125 feet, and the side lot, 40 by 120 feet.

