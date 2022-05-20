ISACA releases Risk Starter Kit

SCHAUMBURG -- As businesses have learned even more acutely over the past few years, managing risk is crucial to minimizing disruption and ensuring business continuity in the face of challenges. To aid enterprises in creating their own tailored risk management program, ISACA has released a Risk Starter Kit, which contains a wealth of tools and templates to facilitate risk assessment, risk appetite, risk maturity assessment, risk policy creation and other related tasks.

Created by a group of global risk experts, the Risk Starter Kit includes guidance and templates that provide businesses and other enterprises with a strong foundation for creating their own customized risk management tasks suited to their needs.

"Risk professionals know that a strong risk management program requires a coordinated spectrum of activities that are integrated into the business and involve support and buy-in from across all levels of the enterprise," says Paul Phillips, ISACA director of event content development and risk professional practice lead. "It takes time and reflection for enterprises to perform risk management functions and having a trusted foundation from which to design these risk activities adds significant value."

The Risk Starter Kit is free for ISACA members and $49 for nonmembers. It can be downloaded at store.isaca.org.

Schaumburg-based ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization for IT professionals that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality.