Weber reports decrease in sales

PALATINE -- Weber Inc., a maker of barbecue grills and other grilling products, Monday announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter, including net sales of $607 million and a net loss of $51 million.

Net sales decreased 7%, to $607 million, from $654 million in the prior-year quarter. On a two-year stack basis, net sales increased 46% above 2020. Net sales decreased 18% in the Americas, to $306 million, from $373 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales were adversely impacted by product and component part availability resulting from global supply chain disruptions, the company said. In addition, retail traffic, both in-store and online, slowed broadly in comparison to last year, driving lower category point-of-sale performance. The decrease in sales volume was partially offset by pricing increases, Weber said.

The second-quarter results reflect the company's proactive responses to supply chain and material cost inflation, said Chris Scherzinger, chief executive officer of Weber. "Weber has operated through many environments over the last 70 years and remains well-positioned to navigate near-term market challenges to drive long-term growth and value creation for shareholders," he said.