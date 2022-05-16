US Foods expands it store network

ROSEMONT -- US Foods Holding Corp. Monday said it plans to open a new US Foods CHEF'STORE in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The new 33,000-square-foot store will join three existing CHEF'STORE locations across South Carolina, in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Columbia. The new Spartanburg store is scheduled to open this fall.

US Foods acquired Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores in April 2020 to accelerate growth in the cash-and-carry market and rebranded all Smart Foodservice Warehouse stores to US Foods CHEF'STORE in February of 2021. With the addition of the Spartanburg location, US Foods will have 83 store locations across the continental United States.

CHEF'STOREs are a one-stop-shop for restaurant operators, food industry professionals, community groups and at-home chefs to quickly stock up or replenish ingredients and supplies in various sizes and offerings. The stores offer more than 4,000 restaurant-quality products.