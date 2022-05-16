Kolcz joins Professional Wealth Advisors as managing director

Certified financial planner Crystal Kolcz has joined Professional Wealth Advisors LLC as managing director.

The hiring was announced by Stephen Potts, managing partner.

"With all of our recent growth, we are excited to have such a credentialed, take-charge leader as Crystal," he said.

With more than 15 years as a financial services executive, Kolcz has proven experience in many areas. In her previous position, she managed a team of investment executives covering more than 90 financial centers in the Chicago area and navigated growth and acquisition through a merger.

A graduate of University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Kolcz holds FINRA registrations including Series 7, 24 and 66, and is licensed by Illinois for life, health and long-term care, property and casualty insurance.

She and her husband, Bob Kolcz, are new residents to Elmhurst. The couple enjoys traveling, hiking, biking and sailing.

Professional Wealth Advisors LLC was founded in 2015 and has offices in Downers Grove and Crystal Lake.