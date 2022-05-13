Alight study show benefit offerings are lacking

LINCOLNSHIRE -- As companies continue to struggle to attract and retain talent, new research from Alight Solutions shows employers can do more to create well-being and benefits programs that foster a more inclusive culture.

According to Alight's survey of more than 2,000 U.S. workers, access to employer-provided benefits is a key area of opportunity, particularly to support employees of color and LGBTQ+ employees. According to Alight's data, 34% of full-time workers do not have retirement or health benefits from their employer and 61% of part-time workers lack these basic benefits.

When it comes to accessibility, cost is the primary barrier for all employees. More than half (52%) of full-time employees say the health care benefits offered by their employer are unaffordable, and 47% say the same health care benefits are not worth the cost.

"Employers have a tremendous opportunity to move the needle on creating a culture of belonging by providing greater access to benefits, and well-being programs that speak to the needs of their employees," said Alison Borland, executive vice president of wellbeing strategy and solutions at Alight.

Lincolnshire-based Alight is a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and HR business solutions.