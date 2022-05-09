COD adds web development degree

GLEN ELLYN -- College of DuPage Monday said it now offers an associate degree designed for students seeking a career in the development of websites.

Kris Fay, COD's Business and Applied Technology Division dean, said the curriculum focuses on how to develop a functional website with a high-quality user experience. Other degree programs focus exclusively on graphic design or on programming separately. COD's Web Development Associate in Applied Science encompasses both aspects.

"It's not just about making a website that looks pretty," Fay said. "It's about making a website that truly works."

The Web Development AAS is a balanced degree program focused on the functionality and capabilities of websites, as well as information infrastructure. Graduates are prepared to pursue a variety of careers related to building and maintaining websites.

The program includes coursework in JavaScript programming, database management, and a new course called Introduction to Human Computer Interaction.