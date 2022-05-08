Neighborhood hardware store tradition renewed in downtown Lake Zurich

A neighborhood tradition is being renewed in downtown Lake Zurich.

"People like their local hardware store," said Christi Hartigan, co-manager of the Ace Hardware that opened this week in a familiar spot on Route 22 and Old Rand Road in the village's Main Street District.

"We're here and happy to be open," she added.

Until last fall, the prominent building on two acres had been occupied by Casper's True Value Hardware, built by the family in the mid-1980s to accommodate expansion.

Even before the business closed last fall, circumstances merged to ensure it wouldn't be empty long. As John Casper was considering retirement, business partners Dipak Patel and Rick Vora, who owned Ace stores in Barrington, St. Charles and Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, wanted to expand.

Casper's was a prime acquisition prospect for Ace Hardware Corp., which generated the lead, Vora said.

"We reached out to John Casper. We were discussing back and forth for about a year," he added. The deal closed in October, with Casper as a tenant overseeing a liquidation sale that ended in January.

The store was emptied to provide a clean slate for the new owners. The old flooring was removed and the concrete beneath exposed and polished. New shelving was installed, fresh paint applied, and lighting and electrical upgraded, Vora said.

Several True Value employees accepted jobs with the new operation, which had its "soft" opening this week.

"I think people like seeing the old employees here. It's good for them and good for us," said Hartigan, a Hawthorn Woods resident, who has been in the hardware business since 2006.

Her family at one time owned three Ace stores, including one in St. Charles, which was sold to Patel and Vora. Hartigan said she considered retiring but stayed to run the St. Charles store and may become the full-time manager in Lake Zurich.

There have been supply-chain issues getting merchandise and some items may not be available, customers are being told. But the volume of merchandise is steadily increasing, according to Patel.

"I'm surprised at the number of people coming in only if it's to browse," Hartigan said.

Hawthorn Woods area resident John Tow stopped in for the first time Friday.

"It looks very clean and neat and well organized," said Tow, who needed an electrical connector and doorbell wire.

Customer service is key in the big box era, said Hartigan. She was about to open an entire box of connectors for Tow before locating a single one in the size he needed.

"I just feel Ace is more consumer friendly," she said.

Online ordering for store pick up also is big for Ace, while delivery of anything over $50 is free.

Village officials say they are pleased Ace is occupying the prominent location.

"We appreciate the presence of Ace moving into the Main Street District and have lots of confidence they will continue to offer the high-quality service and inventory selections," to which residents have grown accustomed, said Kyle Kordell, assistant to the village manager.

A grand opening for the store is planned in July.