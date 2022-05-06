New Lou Malnati's to open in Gurnee Monday

This new Lou Malnati's Pizzeria near the intersection of Grand Avenue and North Riverside Drive in Gurnee is set to open Monday. Photo courtesy of Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

A new Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is set to open in Gurnee Monday, which will add a new swath of Lake County to the chain's delivery zone, officials said.

The new location offers carryout and delivery service only and will be at Grand Mills Plaza at 4949 Grand Ave., at the intersection with North Riverside Drive. The new pizzeria is in the south corner lot that most recently was leased by Fast Sign.

Company spokeswoman Natalie Levy said many homes on the west side of Gurnee have been able to order pizzas for delivery through the Lou Malnati's location in Grayslake but the new pizzeria will service the rest of the village as well as Beach Park, Wadsworth, Waukegan and elsewhere east of I-94.

"We probably had those customers coming a long way and picking up from Grayslake but now we will actually be able to serve them," Levy said.

Levy said the company is hopeful the new location also will attract customers who are in Gurnee visiting one of its main attractions, such as Six Flags Great America, Great Wolf Lodge or Gurnee Mills.

Along with deep-dish pizza, Lou Malnati's will sell thin-crust pizza, as well as appetizers, salads, pastas and desserts, Levy said.

The first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria opened in Lincolnwood in 1971. Lou Malnati died in 1978 and his sons now own and operate the business. There are now more than 70 locations in the Chicago area, as well as Indianapolis, Milwaukee and Phoenix. Levy said around two-thirds of the locations are carryout and delivery only like the new Gurnee spot.

The store will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The company is hiring employees locally for the new location, Levy said. Anyone interested can apply at loumalnatis.com/careers.