Sources say Bally's River West casino plan expected to get Lightfoot's nod

  • This rendering shows a proposed Bally's casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in Chicago.

    This rendering shows a proposed Bally's casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in Chicago. Courtesy of Bally's Corp.

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 5/3/2022 4:20 PM

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preparing to turn over her cards in the Chicago casino game, with all signs pointing to a winning hand for Bally's Corp. and its River West bid, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

The city signaled in a March report that Bally's proposal for the Chicago Tribune printing plant site at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street was the front-runner over two other finalists for the casino. An official decision could come Thursday.

 

The publicly traded Rhode Island corporation was the only one to offer an upfront payment of $25 million for the license -- and was projected as the top revenue generator over a Hard Rock casino proposed across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Soldier Field and the so-called Rivers 78 plan backed by billionaire Neil Bluhm for the South Loop.

