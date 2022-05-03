Sources say Bally's River West casino plan expected to get Lightfoot's nod

This rendering shows a proposed Bally's casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in Chicago. Courtesy of Bally's Corp.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is preparing to turn over her cards in the Chicago casino game, with all signs pointing to a winning hand for Bally's Corp. and its River West bid, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times on Tuesday.

The city signaled in a March report that Bally's proposal for the Chicago Tribune printing plant site at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street was the front-runner over two other finalists for the casino. An official decision could come Thursday.

The publicly traded Rhode Island corporation was the only one to offer an upfront payment of $25 million for the license -- and was projected as the top revenue generator over a Hard Rock casino proposed across DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Soldier Field and the so-called Rivers 78 plan backed by billionaire Neil Bluhm for the South Loop.

