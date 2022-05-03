Controversial St. Charles residential developments a step closer to reality

St. Charles aldermen as well as nearby residents are voicing concerns about the size of a 320-unit apartment community being proposed near the city's east side.

Two proposed residential developments in St. Charles that have generated a fair share of controversy have moved another step in the approval process.

St. Charles City Council members at a recent planning and development committee meeting unanimously recommended approval of developer D.R. Horton's plans to build 105 townhouses and 62 duplexes on 28.5 acres located northeast of Charlestowne Mall and south of Foxfield Road, known as the Oliver-Hoffman property.

Alderpersons recommended approval of the proposed Charlestowne Lakes development with the condition that no parking be allowed on King Edward Drive to address traffic concerns.

At the April 11 meeting, they also voted 5 to 3 to recommend approval of Wisconsin-based Continental Properties' proposal to build 320 apartments on 27.5 acres on the north side of Smith Road at Pheasant Trail as part of the Springs at St. Charles project. Previous plans for the Springs at St. Charles project called for 340 apartments.

The property is in Wayne Township, but St. Charles can annex the property under conditions of the boundary agreement between West Chicago and St. Charles.

Voting no were 2nd Ward Alderperson Rita Payleitner, 4th Ward Alderperson David Pietryla and 4th Ward Alderperson Bryan Wirball. Both recommendations will now go to the full city council.

Payleitner voiced concern the project could interfere with plans to redevelop the nearby Charlestowne Mall.

"I want to be real clear on what benefit this project will bring to our northeast corridor," she said during the meeting. "And is that benefit enough to risk development at the mall? If it was in our city limits, it would be a whole different story. I feel protective of what is within our limits, that we need to give that priority and give that consideration more so than bringing in another project. It's a beautiful project, but I just feel strongly we need to finish one before starting another competing project."

That concern had also been raised by a developer that had planned to raze the majority of the largely vacant mall to make way for 560 apartments and townhouses, a hotel and new restaurants and retail along East Main Street. Those plans have been shelved after several city council members and plan commissioners questioned whether the proposal was the best plan for the site.

Manny Kianicky, with S.R. Jacobson Development Corp., had voiced concerns that a similar proposal planned nearby could thwart the project.

"We were completely taken by surprise by the Springs project," Kianicky told St. Charles plan commissioners in October. "To put that many units in one area at the same time is extremely alarming. It has the potential of basically preventing us from going ahead, to be perfectly honest with you."

Wirball had previously said he envisioned townhouses rather than apartments being built on the property. He said he was concerned about the density of the plan along with traffic issues.

"The design is very nice, but for me, I think it would help to stay a little consistent with the surrounding trend of development," Wirball said.