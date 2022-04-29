Lightlife debuts un-breaded plant-based chicken breasts, strips

Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken is made with pea protein, non-GMO Project Verified and vegan certified, and contain no artificial flavors. Business Wire

Lightlife Plant-Based Chicken Breasts are now available at Whole Foods Market.

ELMHURST -- Greenleaf Foods, owner of Lightlife, is now selling its new Lightlife plant-based chicken breasts and plant-based chicken strips at Whole Foods Market and Publix and stores nationwide.

According to Greenleaf, the un-breaded plant-based chicken items are made with simple ingredients to mimic the texture and flavor of traditional chicken.

"These products reflect our vision of relentlessly evolving the product designs, utilizing ingredient technologies delivering on consumers' expectations for taste, color and texture," said Jitendra Sagili, Chief R&D and Food Technology Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC.

The brand leverages high-moisture extrusion (HME) technology to deliver a juicy texture similar to the traditional chicken experience. The products are made with pea protein, non-GMO Project Verified and vegan certified, and contain no artificial flavors.

The new items can be found in the frozen meat section at Publix and in the produce section at Whole Foods Market.

For recipe inspiration and to find Lightlife at a store near you, visit Lightlife.com