Creative Sewing & Quilting celebrates 25 years

Creative Sewing & Quilting, 11 N 1st. St., Geneva is celebrating their 25th anniversary in May, 2022. The celebration will kick off on May 3 with a ribbon cutting and 25% off throughout the store.

GENEVA -- Creative Sewing & Quilting, 11 N 1st. St., Geneva is celebrating their 25th anniversary in May, 2022. The celebration will kick off on May 3 with a ribbon cutting and 25% off throughout the store.

This local, family-owned business was originally based in Sandwich and has had multiple locations throughout the years, including Sycamore, Warrenville and St. Charles. They now have one location in Geneva, open since 2008, that expanded a few years ago to include an extensive fabric selection.

Lisa Flyte and her late husband, Joe, purchased the business May 2, 1997, and worked side by side for many years. After his passing in 2015, the second generation of Flytes (Grant, Eric, and Sarah) joined the family business.

Creative Sewing & Quilting sells a wide range of sewing machines -- including embroidery machines, quilting machines and sergers. They carry Baby Lock machines as well as Koala and Tailormade sewing furniture. You'll find a large variety of fabric, kits, patterns, and other sewing supplies, as well as expert instruction and advice. Their machine technicians service all makes and models of machines, and their offering of classes and events keeps customers busy learning new skills and mastering their machines.

Owner Lisa Flyte's lifelong love of sewing is more than just a hobby -- it is the foundation of her multigenerational family business. When you walk through the doors, you are likely to see Lisa happily chatting with customers as she helps them pick out the perfect sewing machine or fabric for their project.

"I have been privileged to work in a business that is happy," Lisa said. "It's a hobby business, so people that come here are happy to be doing what they love. I have loved making connections with the amazing men and women who walk through that door -- many of whom become great friends."

Lisa's connection to the business actually began back in high school, when she worked for the original owners, helping on the sales floor and even teaching sewing classes.

If you visit today during one of her classes, you'll hear the hum of machines mixed with laughter and conversation as sewing friends catch up with each other and learn new creative techniques. Everyone is welcome, and everyone has the ability to create something beautiful.

Creative Sewing & Quilting is proud to be celebrating 25 years of supporting the love of sewing in their community, and they are grateful to their loyal customers and friends for being part of their creative journey. The shop will be offering special sales, demonstrations and events all month long.

You can find more information on Creative Sewing & Quilting and their 25th anniversary celebration at creativesewing.biz and on Facebook (@creativesewingandquiltingil) and Instagram (@creativesewingquilting).