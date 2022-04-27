South Barrington officials to again review plan for million-dollar homes

A developer wants to build a gated community called Sundance of South Barrington on the south side of Palatine Road. Courtesy of South Barrington

A proposal for a new gated community with 65 homes in South Barrington will get another review by village officials Thursday night.

The plan commission will meet at 6 p.m. to consider a request to rezone the 74-acre property at 61 E. Palatine Road as a planned use development, among other aspects of the would-be developer's proposal. It's zoned for a single-family home now.

Afterward, the village board will hold a special meeting to consider annexing the land South Barrington and rezoning it.

Both meetings are set for village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

A large home and horse barns are on the property now. They would be razed, officials have said.

South Barrington-based Vintage Luxury Homes wants to build the housing development. It would be called Sundance of South Barrington.

The houses would be between 3,000 square feet and 5,500 square feet and cost at least $1.3 million each, officials have said.

Swimming pools, a fitness center, athletic courts and an area for outdoor events are planned, too, documents indicate.

The village board was set to vote on the proposal earlier this month but kicked it back to the plan commission because officials want more information about site engineering and other elements of the plan.