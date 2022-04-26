 

Tollway awards construction work to suburban firms

 
Posted4/26/2022 2:46 PM

DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway board of directors Tuesday approved construction and engineering contracts, including several to suburban firms, totaling nearly $24.7 million.

Construction contracts awarded include:

 

• An $8.2 million contract to Powerlink Electric, Vernon Hills, for electrical and IT contracting services for Tollway traffic operations and dispatch center construction.

• A $4 million contract to Lorig Construction Co., Des Plaines, for noise abatement wall fabrication and replacement at the Cermak Toll Plaza on the Tri-State Tollway.

• A $1.3 million contract to Foundation Mechanics, Des Plaines, for water main cathodic protection installation along the Jane Addams Tollway between Routes 59 and 83.

• An $868,640 contract to Foundation Mechanics, Des Plaines, for bridge rehabilitation on I-294 at the I-55 ramp bridge.

• A $757,813 contract to Schwartz Excavating, Countryside, for grading and drainage improvements along I-294 between 167th and 159th streets.

