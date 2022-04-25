Plumbing Manufacturers International promotes Stuhrberg

PALATINE -- Plumbing Manufacturers International announced the promotion of Jodi Stuhrberg from association manager to the newly created role of director of programs and administration.

"We're grateful for Jodi's outstanding dedication to PMI and our members as well as her commitment to creating thoughtful, unique programs and services. We congratulate Jodi on her well-deserved promotion and look forward to seeing her continued success in this new role," said Kerry Stackpole, PMI CEO and executive director.

A resident of Palatine, Stuhrberg said her success at PMI stems from a strong desire to support others, build great relationships and lead by example. "It helps to be part of a wonderful team that has encouraged and supported me along the way," she added.

The recipient of the PMI President's Award in 2018, Stuhrberg began her career at PMI in December 2013 as association coordinator and quickly earned a promotion to association manager. Since then, she has expanded her responsibilities beyond providing administrative support to PMI committees, managing event details, and fielding inquiries from existing and prospective members. Stuhrberg began developing and managing more events and taking on increasingly more challenging duties.

Because her work touches every part of the association, she lightheartedly describes her role as "plate spinner." Among her many responsibilities, Stuhrberg provides oversight and support for developing new programs and services, such as the PMI Aspiring Leaders Program and PMI CEO Thinking Forum; reinforcing advancement of diversity, equity and inclusion within association activities; and managing staff, member inquiries and much of the day-to-day operations. She also supports all PMI committees and PMI board of directors' functions and oversees all aspects of the annual PMI Manufacturing Success Conference.

"I'm proud of how we've evolved our annual conference to include more progressive educational content and speakers and to host the conference in inspiring cities and venues. I'm looking forward to continuing to bring innovation to our programs to keep them fresh and exciting for our members," Stuhrberg said.

Plumbing Manufacturers International is the trade association of plumbing product manufacturers that produce more than 90% of the United States' plumbing products. The group represents more than 150 iconic brands, and develops safe, reliable and innovative water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $85.5 billion in economic impact to America's economy.