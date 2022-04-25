Fox River Harley-Davidson wants to build motorcycle training course in St. Charles

The Fox River Harley-Davidson store in St. Charles wants to build an unpaved motorcycle training course.

The public will have the chance to weigh in on a proposal to build an unpaved motorcycle training course at the Fox River Harley-Davidson store at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal at 7 p.m. May 3 in the St. Charles City Council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St. The owners of the store are applying for a special use permit for the project.

According to a business plan submitted to the city, the proposed recreation area would allow members of the public to learn how to safely operate off-road adventure bikes and other types of motorcycles. The area would be landscaped.

"Allowing the special use will permit a successful local business, Fox River Harley-Davidson, to train members of the community to safely operate this form of motorcycle and enjoy an entirely new form of outdoor activity," the plan states. "Many members of the community already take motorcycle training courses at Fox River Harley-Davidson without any adverse issues to the property owners in the immediate vicinity."

Representatives for Fox River Harley-Davidson believe the proposed motorcycle training course would not adversely impact the surrounding area.

"The property to the east is already being used for motorcycle training," the proposal notes. "The property to the west is vacant land owned by the Kane County Fair. There is a substantial buffer zone to the north used by retention ponds that are a part of the PUD."