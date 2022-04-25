Construction engineer joins Christopher B. Burke Engineering

ROSEMONT -- Babatunde "Baba" Owolabi has joined Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. as a senior construction engineer.

Owolabi spent nearly 40 years at the Illinois Department of Transportation before joining CBBEL, where he most recently served as the local agency area engineer for Southern Cook, Southern DuPage, Southern Kane and Will counties. During his 37 years at IDOT, Owolabi oversaw several multi-million-dollar roadway improvements.

At CBBEL, Owolabi will be responsible for various construction engineering projects, with focuses on contract administration, project management, construction inspection, field engineering, project engineering redesign and project coordination.

"Baba's significant experience as a construction engineer will be a huge asset to our firm and our clients," said Dan Crosson, executive vice president and head of the Construction Engineering Department. "We're thrilled to announce this addition to the CBBEL team, further strengthening our Construction Engineering Department."

A member of the Illinois Association of Highway Engineers, Owolabi graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology in 1984 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

"I worked closely with CBBEL during my time at IDOT, so I know the firm's reputation of excellence," said Owolabi. "I'm very excited to be joining the CBBEL team and I'm looking forward to continuing that tradition."