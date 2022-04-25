Andrew Bobak joins ML Realty Partners
Posted4/25/2022 9:10 AM
ITASCA -- ML Realty Partners said Andrew Bobak has joined the firm as a financial analyst. Bobak will support ML Realty Partners' industrial real estate investment platform and assist in forecasting efforts for the company in the Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth markets.
He most recently worked for B&E Accounting & Tax Services as a senior finance associate. Bobak is an alumnus of DePaul University where he studied real estate and graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance.
ML Realty Partners is a real estate investor who focuses on both the acquisition and development of industrial real estate in the Central United States.
