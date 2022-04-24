The Biz Week That Was: Lake County opposes rail merger; neighbors want say on White Pines

Lake County opposes rail merger

Lake County has joined other Chicago-area entities opposing the proposed acquisition of the Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific Railway.

New diner set for vacant space

A breakfast and lunch spot with a Southern twist will open this summer in the Arlington Heights restaurant space left vacant by Eros Restaurant nearly four years ago.

New restaurant slotted for medical office building

Buffalo Grove diners may soon have a go-to place for cooked octopus flower, elk medallions and alligator tenderloins. Wild Fork is one of the prospective tenants of a 10,000-square-foot building proposed for an outlot of the new Northwest Community Hospital medical office building.

New plan to get second look

The Clove, the proposed redevelopment of the Buffalo Grove Town Center with a mix of housing, retail space, and restaurant and entertainment venues, is heading back to the village's planning and zoning commission for reconsideration.

Geneva approves annexation, rezoning

Taking final action, Geneva aldermen unanimously approved the annexation of 75.23 acres and rezoning for a warehouse distribution center on the northwest side of Kautz Road and Geneva Drive.

Incentives flow for developments

The Cook County Board of Commissioners recently approved a Class 6b property tax incentives for development projects in Elk Grove Village and Rolling Meadows.

Coffee shop planned

A Moka coffee shop could open on the west side of Batavia if the city council approves a conditional use permit for a drive-through.

Neighbors want voice in redevelopment

Neighbors of a Bensenville golf course are calling for a referendum to decide if the park district should carve out a significant portion of the land and sell it for redevelopment.