Inland Securities Corp. announces promotions and new territory assignments

OAK BROOK -- Inland Securities Corp, announced multiple promotions and territory assignments. Charles Jensen, senior vice president, is newly promoted to oversee the west division; Zack Holley, senior vice president, is newly appointed to oversee the central division; Gary Callahan, senior vice president, is newly promoted to lead the east division; and Kevin Davis, senior vice president, is newly promoted to oversee ISC's institutional relations division.

"These promotions are well-deserved for their leadership, exceptional knowledge and experience," said Colin Cosgrove, executive vice president, head of sales of inland Securities Corp.

All three geographic divisions also have newly promoted vice presidents:

• Justin White, promoted to vice president of the west division, has more than 10 years of experience in helping advisers with the 1031 exchange process. Prior to joining ISC he was a financial adviser.

• Ryan Conoboy, promoted to vice president of the central division, has been with ISC for more than three years as an internal wholesaler. Prior to joining the company, Conoboy was a financial adviser at J.P. Morgan for seven years.

• Christine Vento, promoted to vice president of the east division, is a Certified Public Accountant and has her Series 7, 6, 63 and real estate license. Prior to joining ISC, she worked in the deal advisory practice at KPMG and in commercial real estate at Meridian Capital Group.

• Riley Miller, promoted to vice president of the institutional relations' west division, has participated in more than $5 billion in capital raise and specializes in sales of real estate investment trusts, credit funds, interval funds and LLCs.

• Adam Nuger, promoted to vice president of the institutional relations' east division, has served RIAs for more than eight years with private and public market solutions. He received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois.