Fortune International names Harris chief procurement officer

BENSENVILLE -- Fortune International LLC announced the appointment of two senior executives in procurement and supply chain logistics to further support and strengthen the company's continued national expansion.

Fortune named Matthew Harris as chief procurement and supply chain officer. In his new role, Harris will be based in the company's Bensenville headquarters and responsible for overseeing all procurement and supply teams, reporting to President and CEO Sean O'Scannlain.

In addition, John Pollock was named senior vice president of procurement. In his new role, Pollock will be based in Houston and focus on Fortune's domestic shrimp production, brand developments and operations, as well as purchasing and logistics, reporting to Harris.

Fortune International is a processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products. Fortune service more than 10,000 restaurants and customers throughout the Central and Southeastern United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles and nationally through FedEx and common carriers.

Harris is an experienced leader with a proven record in category management, supply chain and finance. Before working at The Chef's Warehouse, he was vice president of supply chain at Sandridge Food Corp., a leader in fresh food manufacturing for retail and food service. Before that, he spent 11 years at Gordon Food Service. He has a finance degree from Western Michigan University.