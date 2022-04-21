CDH, Marianjoy leadership positions filled

Northwestern Memorial HealthCare recently announced new leadership appointments at Central DuPage Hospital and Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital.

• Ken Hedley has been named president, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital. Hedley has worked for Northwestern Medicine for 20 years, the last seven years within senior leadership.

Leveraging his prior consulting experience, Hedley joined the organization's Process Improvement team and coached leaders of projects to ensure sustainable results. Hedley then transitioned into operations, first as the director of laboratory operations and support services, then as director of medical imaging services. He became a vice president in 2016, responsible for Northwestern Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department, Medical Imaging and Laboratory. Over the years, his portfolio was expanded to include specialty pharmacy, radiation oncology and the Northwestern Medicine Proton Center.

• Anne Hubling has been named president and chief nurse executive at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton, part of Northwestern Medicine.

Since joining Marianjoy in 2017 as vice president, chief nurse executive, Hubling has led staffs in Nursing Services, Pharmacy, Case Management and Clinical Support Services. She is a health care leader with a diverse background that includes critical care nursing, administration, health care consulting, performance improvement and strategic planning.

Prior to joining Marianjoy, Hubling served Northwestern Medicine in various roles including patient safety, regulatory compliance, nursing leadership, magnet quality and strategic services.