Fortune Brands to help rebuild Yellowstone National Park

DEERFIELD -- Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. Tuesday said it has signed on with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park, to help revitalize employee housing and enhance sustainability efforts throughout the park.

In addition to making monetary contributions toward the preservation of Yellowstone National Park, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, the company will donate products from each of its business units to help update many of the park's facilities.

Moen, Fortune Brands's leading consumer faucet brand, will be providing faucets, sinks and showers for the park to use in housing units. The products are designed with sustainability in mind and will help the park conserve water.

The Company's Outdoors & Security business, which includes Therma-Tru, a leading entry door brand, will be donating high performance exterior doors to the park, all of which are Energy Star qualified. Therma-Tru fiberglass doors will help reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool the housing units.

The housing units also will be refreshed with cabinets from Fortune's MasterBrand Cabinets, which is committed to using responsible wood sourcing.

"This partnership is a natural fit for us, and it is an honor to be a part of preserving this national treasure for future generations to enjoy," said Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Deerfield-based Fortune Brands.