Buffalo Grove board sends The Clove back to planners after change to build it all at once

Buffalo Grove village trustees on Monday sent the proposed $150 million redevelopment of the Buffalo Grove Town Center back to the village's zoning and planning commission for further consideration. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

The Clove -- the proposed redevelopment of the Buffalo Grove Town Center with a mix of housing, retail space, and restaurant and entertainment venues -- is heading back to the village's planning and zoning commission for reconsideration.

Village trustees sent the proposal back to the commission Monday after its developer, Kensington Development Partners, announced plans to abandon its two-phase construction timeline and build the project all at once.

The commission previously gave the two-phase plan a unanimous recommendation, after a public hearing April 6. It'll take on the proposal again May 18.

Kensington's plan for a $150 million makeover of the 20-acre site at Lake-Cook Road and Route 83 includes a new grocery store, a seven-story apartment building, 65,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and open space to host events and public gatherings.

The second phase called for parking lot and landscaping enhancements to the portion of the center just north of Old Checker Road.

"I think this is an extremely positive move for Kensington and for the village of Buffalo Grove, because we were going to hold Kensington to a five-year agreement," Trustee Joanne Johnson said. "They've had such a positive feedback, it is my understanding, that they feel confident enough to move forward right now."

Under a proposed redevelopment agreement, Kensington will receive up to $24.75 million in tax increment financing district funds from the village to assist with the project.