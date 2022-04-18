Metra, CTA, Pace not making changes yet after judge voids U.S. mask mandate for travel, transit

A federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation saying it exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials. Associated Press/April 1, 2022

A federal judge's ruling throwing out the government's mask mandate on airplanes and public transit caught the transportation industry by surprise Monday, with some local agencies sticking to the original guidelines for now.

"We are not making any immediate changes to the mask requirement while we assess the situation," Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

Also, the Chicago Department of Aviation, which operates O'Hare and Midway international airports, said it "will continue to follow, observe and enforce all current and future guidance by federal, state and local health and security authorities."

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration and Centers for Disease Control had set May 3 as the deadline for the COVID-19 mitigation to expire on transportation systems.

At Pace suburban bus, "we get our directives from the TSA, so we're waiting on word from them," spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said.

And, a Chicago Transit Authority official said "masks are still required on CTA trains and buses. If that requirement changes, we will notify customers."

The decision by Florida U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the mandate exceeded the CDC's authority, the agency improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rule making.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected to it in the lawsuit.

The judge said "a limited remedy would be no remedy at all" and that the courts have full authority to make a decision such as this -- even if the goals of the CDC in fighting the virus are laudable.

"Because our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends, the court declares unlawful and vacates the mask mandate," she wrote.

The Justice Department declined to comment Monday.

The CDC extended the mask mandate last week although it was to have ended Monday.

"CDC continues to monitor the spread of the omicron variant, especially the BA. 2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases," CDC public affairs specialist Jasmine Reed said Wednesday. "Since early April, there have been increases in the seven-day moving average of cases in the U.S.

"In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time."

The mask requirement for travelers was the target of months of lobbying from the airlines, which sought to kill it. The carriers argued that effective air filters on modern planes make transmission of the virus during a flight highly unlikely. Republicans in Congress also fought to end the mandate.

Aviation industry stakeholders including pilots' unions have argued the mask rule now causes stress for the flying public and contributes to an increase in belligerent and violent behavior by passengers.

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration recorded a record 5,981 unruly passenger disruptions on flights. Of those, 4,290, or nearly 11.7 a day, were caused by people defying mask rules.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2021 by two plaintiffs and the Health Freedom Defense Fund, described in the judge's order as a nonprofit group that "opposes laws and regulations that force individuals to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures and devices against their will."

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.