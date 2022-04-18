Fresenius Kabi to help provide blood to Ukraine

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi Monday said it will join two blood-collection organizations on a nationwide campaign to provide needed blood and transfusion supplies to those impacted by war in Ukraine.

Fresenius Kabi will join Blood Centers of America and America's Blood Centers to host blood drives and make financial contributions on behalf of individuals who donate blood, platelets or plasma. Additionally, the BCA Foundation is accepting monetary contributions from anyone who is interested in supporting the campaign.

Fresenius Kabi, whose U.S. headquarters are in Lake Zurich, specializes in medicines and medical technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company's products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company's global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany.

"We're committed to helping the people of Ukraine," said Dean Gregory, president, global commercial operations, transfusion medicine and cell therapies at Fresenius Kabi. "In addition to our ongoing work donating medicines and supplies through humanitarian aid organizations, this initiative is bringing together the blood-collection community in the U.S. to support Ukraine."

The funds raised will go toward providing needed blood collection supplies for the people of Ukraine. To learn more about how to participate, visit BloodSupplies4Ukraine.com.