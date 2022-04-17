The Biz Week That Was: Glen Ellyn grocery store to be demolished; two suburbs claim Allstate campus

Glen Ellyn grocery store coming down

Developers of a new apartment building in downtown Glen Ellyn will soon begin tearing down the old McChesney & Miller grocery store to pave the way for the $35 million residential project.

Towns disputing claims to Allstate campus

Glenview officials Monday claimed Prospect Heights has stated its intention to pursue annexation of the 202-acre former Allstate campus in Northfield Township, and that such an annexation would violate a 25-year-old boundary agreement between the two municipalities.

Despite protests, HQ approved

Amid several final objections by nearby residents, Schaumburg trustees Tuesday unanimously approved Alsip-based Experior Transport's use of 55 acres in the village's southwest corner for the trucking firm's new headquarters.

Cannabis growing facility moves ahead

Rolling Meadows is set to get its first craft cannabis growing facility, just blocks from the lone retail dispensary in town.

Warehouse plans approved in Palatine

The Palatine village council Monday approved plans for a warehouse with truck loading docks on nearly 30 acres of green space along Algonquin Road in Palatine.

European retailer looking at Woodfield

Only five months after the last Sears store in Illinois closed its doors, there are plans afoot for the European fashion retailer Primark to occupy the upper level of that former 50-year-old location at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Suburban Kmarts being redeveloped

In its heyday, Kmart operated more than 2,300 stores across the country. On Saturday, there will be just three remaining. Many of the former Kmart sites in the North, West and Northwest suburbs have been redeveloped -- as other retailers, as a police station and even as a mass vaccination site. But several others await new uses.

Food pantry leader steps down

The West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge is searching for a new executive director to replace departing leader Laura Traut Coyle.