O'Gorman joins Professional Wealth Advisors as partner

DOWNERS GROVE -- Kimberly O'Gorman, a certified financial planner, has joined Professional Wealth Advisors as a partner and wealth adviser, said managing partner Stephen Potts.

With over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, O'Gorman has a proven track record of successfully developing personal and prosperous relationships with clients while helping them pursue their financial goals.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Kimberly as she enters the next phase of her career," Potts said. "PWA continues to be a place where advisers can leverage our local support to provide high-quality service to their clients and their families. We have been able to grow significantly over the past two years due to the strength and talent of the wealth advisers who have joined our team."

Prior to joining PWA, O'Gorman served as vice president and financial adviser for nine years in Hinsdale. She is a graduate of Lewis University, where she majored in business administration.