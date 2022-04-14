Dawnbreakers Rotary raises $10,000 for Ukraine

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Karla Schneider, president of Dawnbreakers Rotary Club of Crystal Lake, said the club has raised $10,000 for Ukraine relief with a challenge to the community to match the amount.

The link at the club's website, www.CLDawnbreakers.org, connects with Rotary Club of River Cities, which has had a direct contact with Rotary Club of Kyiv International.

More than $40,000 has been donated to date through River Cities to fund medical supplies, food and transportation for refugee families. Rotary Club of River Cities serves the communities of Mt. Prospect, Des Plaines and Prospect Heights.

"The partnership with Rotary Club of River Cities gives confirmation and feedback on our contributions," Schneider said. "Our club's charity fund, members and member businesses raised $10,000. We've been asked by Crystal Lake Chamber and community members how they can help Ukraine. This challenge is how our club responded."