Club Champion acquires Australian club fitter PureForm

WILLOWBROOK -- After acquisitions in Canada and the UK, Club Champion is continuing its international expansion with its acquisition of PureForm, Australia's premier golf club fitter.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not released. PureForm brings expert brand fittings to golfers in both Sydney and Melbourne, Australia.

Established in 2010, Club Champion now has more than 90 locations internationally. Each studio offers golfers access to over 60 brands and more than 50,000 hittable head and shaft combinations.

"Like our other recent acquisitions, PureForm strives to give their customers a top-tier experience and measurable results on the course, so we felt a natural connection with them and their model," said Club Champion CEO Adam Levy.

Paul Jenner, managing director and co-founder of PureForm, started the company in 2014 after his playing, coaching career.