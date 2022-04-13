Wynnchurch helps merge door companies

ROSEMONT -- Trimlite, a building products company owned by Rosemont-based Wynnchurch Capital L.P., said it has acquired Builders Hardware Inc., a distributor of exterior doors, door glass, and related door products.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Trimlite is based in Renton, Washington.

Builders Hardware serves both residential and commercial markets. Founded in 1954, it is based in Florida.

Trimlite, founded in 1982, also is a distributor of residential doors and related door products.

"We are extremely proud of the business our family has built since Les Godwin founded BHI in 1954, and we are excited to partner with Trimlite and Wynnchurch during our next phase of growth. Partnering with Trimlite will expand our product offering and allow us to better serve new and existing customers across the Southeast U.S.," said Will Godwin, general manager of BHI.