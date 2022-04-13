Copresco's newsletter wins STC award

Copresco President Steve Johnson with the Chicago Society for Technical Communication's Distinguished Award and an issue of Overnight Lite, which was honored for editorial excellence. Courtesy of Copresco

CAROL STREAM -- Copresco's Overnight Lite newsletter has won a Distinguished Award for editorial excellence and printing quality from the Chicago Society for Technical Communication.

The STC Awards recognize the outstanding work of technical communication professionals. A panel of STC judges evaluated Copresco's newsletter for its writing and editing, artwork, layout and presentation.

The newsletter combines humor with product and technical information and general news. More than 2,000 clients and prospects receive the publication, which is digitally printed in-house. Other readers may view the newsletter in multiple formats on Copresco's website.

Overnight Lite, the flagship of Copresco's marketing communications program, has been published and mailed continuously since September 1990, said Copresco President Steve Johnson. "We are extremely proud of this achievement that makes our newsletter one of the longest-running publications in the business communications industry. It is virtually unprecedented for corporate publications," he said.

Copresco, a printing company, produces millions of pages of short-run publications, books, manuals and publications. Projects range from booklets, catalogs, handbooks, textbooks and technical materials to training aids, guidebooks, newsletters, calendars and cookbooks.