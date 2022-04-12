Option Care Health acquires specialty nursing provider

BANNOCKBURN -- Option Care Health Inc., the largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the U.S., Tuesday said it has completed a $60 million acquisition of Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network Inc.

Option Care Health acquired SPNN on Monday, April 11, for $60 million in an all-cash transaction. SPNN will maintain its current Florida operations and continue to serve a broad array of infusion providers, specialty pharmacies and biopharmaceutical manufacturers as a separate enterprise within Option Care Health.

SPNN employs a network of more than 400 nurses across the country.

The acquisition builds upon the market-leading nursing platform Option Care Health established with its acquisition of Infinity Infusion Nursing LLC to expand access to clinical resources across the country. The consummation of the SPNN acquisition expands Option Care Health's nursing team to more than 2,900 nurses nationwide.

"I am thrilled to welcome the entire SPNN team to the Option Care Health family. SPNN's track record of growth and clinical expertise is unsurpassed and highly complementary to our relentless focus on re-imagining the infusion care experience," said John Rademacher, chief executive officer of Option Care Health.