Itasca Bank & Trust Co. promotes two

ITASCA -- Itasca Bank & Trust Co. said Natalie Wojtowicz has been promoted to assistant vice president, Operations, and branch manager. In addition, Francesco Sorrentino has been promoted to commercial/HOA relationship officer.

Wojtowicz began her career as a teller with Itasca Bank in 2013 and has held the positions of assistant teller manager and assistant branch manager.

"Natalie's banking knowledge and the continued success of the Roselle branch under her leadership are strong assets for the bank," said James R. Mensching, president of Itasca Bank & Trust Co. "Her steady career growth reflects the bank's strategic plan of offering an excellent teaching environment where there are opportunities to learn more and do more while promoting from within wherever practical."

Wojtowicz resides in Roselle.

• Sorrentino started his career at the bank in 2015, managing the Customer Service department at the Itasca location. He then began working with commercial customers and his role expanded to assisting the homeowners association lending team, a growing area of the bank.

"Frankie has become a valued resource for our commercial customers and the Loan and Business Development officers," Mensching said.

Sorrentino resides in Elgin.

Itasca Bank & Trust Co., founded in 1948, is a locally-owned, independent community bank with locations in Itasca and Roselle and assets of $735 million.