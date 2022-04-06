Inverness Golf Club hires new director of racquet sports

INVERNESS -- As construction of new paddleball and pickleball courts near completion, the Inverness Golf Club announced the hiring of Andrew Buchholz as its new director of racquet sports.

Buchholz, a U.S. Professional Tennis Association elite professional, will oversee the club's tennis, paddleball and pickleball programs. With the addition of pickleball and paddleball (or platform tennis) to its already robust tennis program, Inverness Golf Club will now offer a dynamic, year-round racquet sports program to its members.

"It's really an exciting time at the club," Buchholz said. "It's the first time there will be a year-round program which makes IGC somewhat unique among area facilities."

Originally a native of Michigan, Buchholz attended and played tennis at Carmel High School in Mundelein after his family moved to this area. He went on to play tennis at Ferris State University while earning his degree in its professional tennis management program.

Buchholz discovered platform tennis after college and has gone on to be a competitive player in the sport, traveling to tournaments around the country. His vision is to introduce the sport at Inverness Golf Club by developing in-house leagues as well as teams that can enter competitions with other area clubs and groups.

"People are surprised to learn that paddleball is played outdoors even though it is a winter sport. The court is elevated and has propane heaters below the court surface. With screens around the court that are part of the playing surface, it can be a very vigorous and competitive game. It will be a great way for tennis players to stay active all year."